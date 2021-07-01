Putrajaya launches new 4IR Framework to tap emerging tech, boost digital economy initiatives

The 4IR Framework will be driven by Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain and distributed information systems, cloud computing, and Big Data Analytics. — ETX Studio pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― The government’s new Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Framework was launched today, which aims to leverage on developing technologies and global digitisation to propel Malaysia towards becoming a high income nation.

The framework would help Malaysia be better prepared to tap into the profitability of emerging technologies and complement existing initiatives such as the MyDIGITAL digital economic blueprint, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamad.

Presented virtually, featuring the use of computer general imagery (CGI) and superimposed graphics, Minister of Science, Innovation, and Technology (Mosti) Khairy Jamaluddin then explained that the framework will move forward based on what he dubbed five core technologies.

The five are Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain and distributed information systems, cloud computing, and Big Data Analytics (BDA).

“As we can see today all these five core technologies have certainly had an effect on our daily lives and how we do things. Be it BDA, AI, cloud computing, blockchain or IoT, all of it has assisted humans from the aspect of planning, implementing and decision making,” he said.

Khairy also acknowledged the rapid changes in the world of technology and how the 4IR Framework is aimed at positioning Malaysia in an adaptable position to leverage on the shifting technological trends while promoting local innovations simultaneously to remain current.

“In efforts to ensure technological developments function as enablers for the 4IR framework that covers all aspects of life and industry, Mosti is also developing several technology policies and roadmaps.

“Which are the electrical and electronic technology development roadmap, (and roadmaps for) vaccines, blockchains, hydrogen economy, nanotechnology, AI, robotics, advanced materials and research and development, commercialisation, innovation, and the economy.

Mustapa included how the 4IR framework was drafted using a humanitarian approach that would preserve social and cultural values and benefit the people first, in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

He then elaborated on the framework’s core thrusts aimed at benefiting the people, the first would be to equip the people with skillsets relevant to the 4IR, and the next to transform the country by increasing connectivity and its digital infrastructure.

“The third would be to prepare a set of rules and regulations relevant with coming times and adaptable with future changes, and the fourth (thrust) would be to accelerate innovation and the adoption rate of 4IR technologies,” said Mustapa.

Additionally, to further increase the adoption rate of 4IR’s “disruptive" technologies, Khairy said the new framework would take an a ‘future by design’ approach to ensure a sustainable, conducive, and inclusive ecosystem in the new economy and supply chain

This, he said, can be done by employing the ‘venture builder’ collaborative approach that would allow industries to invent and innovate high value products that are relevant with coming times and global demands.