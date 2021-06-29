Batu Pahat MP under police probe for alleged SOP breach with durian party (VIDEO)

A screengrab of the alleged durian feast attended by Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon during lockdown in Johor recently. — Screengrab via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, June 29 — Police are investigating allegations that Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon attended a durian feast during lockdown, which would be in violation of the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

Pictures and a 14-second video of a durian feast in an orchard showing Rashid among a large group of people dining on the thorny fruit have been widely shared on social media since yesterday. The orchard was said to be in Batu Pahat.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said investigations have started following a report filed based on the video.

“The investigation is being conducted under Regulation 18 (1) of the Infectious Diseases Prevention and Control Regulations 2021,” he said in a statement oday.

Ismail said the police will call Rashid and others in the video to assist in investigations.

He also appealed to the public not to make any speculations that could interfere with police investigations.

News portal Malaysiakini had earlier today reported Rashid, who is also the Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker, refuting claims that he broke the lockdown SOP.

According to the report, Rashid said the durian party in the video happened last year, before the movement control order (MCO) was imposed.

Under the current MCO rules, no one is allowed to gather socially. The authorities have also repeatedly advised people to refrain from any form of social gathering and to only go out to buy essential goods and services, for work or for emergencies.