Bukit Aman looking for man who insulted royalty, govt on Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Police are tracking down a local male suspect after he made a seditious, racist and insulting statement against the royal institution and the government, which went viral on social media yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the police are looking for an individual known as N. Ganesparan, 39, who is believed to be in Germany, after he made a statement that could threaten public order and national security.

He said the investigation would be conducted by the Bukit Aman Classified Crimes Investigation Unit of the CID’s Prosecution/Legal Division (D5).

“Yesterday, investigations revealed the suspect uploaded a video entitled ‘Racist in Vacine (sic) Malaysia’ on a Facebook account owned by Ganesparan Nadaraja.

“In the video, the suspect claimed that the purportedly low-quality and ineffective Sinovac vaccine was administered to non-Muslims while Muslims were given the high-quality Pfizer vaccine,” he said in a statement tonight.

Abd Jalil said the eight-minute-and-54-second video received 550 responses, 247 comments and 395 shares, along with around 10,000 views, besides going viral on WhatsApp.

“The suspect is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 506(b) of the Penal Code for a statement that might threaten public order and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

He said police have, since 2018, opened 18 investigation papers against the suspect under the Sedition Act 1948, and offences under the Penal Code, including Sections 298A, 500, 504 and 505(b).

“Checks with the Immigration Department found that the suspect’s last exit was on Nov 2, 2017 through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and his passport was cancelled on Nov 25 last year.

“We urge the public to come forward to assist in investigations should they have any information about the suspect,” he said.

He added that stern action without compromise would be taken against any individual who threatens public order and national security.

Abd Jalil advised the public to always be aware of the vaccination initiatives being implemented by the government and not be influenced by unverified news. — Bernama