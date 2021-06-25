Mazlan Lazim named new deputy IGP

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, newly appointed deputy IGP Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim and IGP Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani pose for the cameras during the rank conferment ceremony in Putrajaya, June 25, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRJAYA, June 25 — Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim has been appointed the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police effective today, announced Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Mazlan, 59, who has been the Director of the Logistics and Technology Department at Bukit Aman, takes over as the Deputy IGP from Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani who was promoted to IGP last month.

Hamzah said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the appointment of Mazlan on the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and the recommendation of the Police Force Commission.

“On behalf of the government, I express my highest gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for His Majesty’s consent for the appointment.

“Congratulations to Mazlan on being promoted to be the Deputy IGP,” Hamzah told a press conference here. Also present was Acryl Sani.

The Kuala Kedah-born Mazlan holds a Master’s of Science degree in Human Resource Development and a Bachelor of Science degree in Resource Economics.

Mazlan has also served as Kelantan Police chief, Prime Minister’s Department Protection Division director-general and Kuala Lumpur Police chief. — Bernama