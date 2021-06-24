Covid-19: Sarawak Health Dept declares four new clusters in state

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in Kuching, the Jalan Setia Raja Cluster was detected with 10 positive cases at a hypermarket while the KM23 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster recorded 28 positive cases at a drug rehabilitation centre. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, June 24 — The Sarawak Health Department has declared four more new Covid-19 clusters with two of these detected in Kuching district and the other two in Tatau and Sibu districts.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in Kuching, the Jalan Setia Raja Cluster was detected with 10 positive cases at a hypermarket while the KM23 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster recorded 28 positive cases at a drug rehabilitation centre.

In Tatau, the Sungai Separai Cluster involves 33 positive cases at a longhouse placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) while the Jalan Sungai Antu Cluster in Sibu reported 24 positive cases involving a cold storage company workers.

In a statement, JPBN also announced the EMCO being implemented at the Beverly Hills rented houses and Union Engineering quarters in Bintulu from yesterday until July 6; Sri Minah Timber quarters, Bintulu (June 22-July 5) and Kampung Sadong Jaya Laut, Asajaya (June25-July 8).

Today, Sarawak recorded 581 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the tally to 62,147. — Bernama