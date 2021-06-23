Virus hunter campaign helps young Malaysians learn of infectious diseases, says US ambassador

US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters hoped that thousands of young Malaysians will experience Virus Hunter with the guidance of their teachers, parents, and other mentors. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The “Virus Hunter” campaign was launched today aimed to educate Malaysian youths on infectious diseases, vaccine development and to instil interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The United States’ Embassy in Kuala Lumpur in partnership with Penang Science Cluster (PSC) launched the campaign introducing the website — www.VirusHunterExhibit.com.

The website features content on topics like zoonotic diseases and vaccine research, along with virtual STEM workshops conducted by the team at the PSC.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the project today, US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters hoped that thousands of young Malaysians will experience Virus Hunter with the guidance of their teachers, parents, and other mentors.

“Along the way they will learn about the origins of pandemics, the science behind the incredible success of vaccines to combat Covid-19, and why it’s so important that countries work together to prevent global pandemics.

“Though we are facing tough times, it is also the time for us to show the power of global joint actions and cooperation in overcoming the pandemic,” he said.

The campaign was also jointly launched by Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Public Health Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood.

“We hope that Virus Hunter gives young Malaysians a view of their own potential to pursue careers in STEM and play a role in that next generation fight against pandemics,” he said

He added that once restrictions on movement and in-person gatherings have been lifted, a physical Virus Hunter exhibit will travel to seven cities in Malaysia and include live workshops and science demonstrations. — Bernama