Sarawak Bomba director expresses regret fireman attacked while trying to douse burning house in Lawas

A screengrab from a video showing a civilian attacking a firefighter who was dousing the flames at a house n Kampung Belipat, Lawas last Saturday. — Picture via Borneo Post

KUCHING, June 20 — Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Khairuddin Drahman today expressed regret that a firefighter was attacked while attempting to put out a fire in a village in Lawas, Limbang Division yesterday afternoon.

He said the 3.18pm incident was the first of its kind involving a fireman in the state while discharging his duties.

“However, the fireman concerned maintained his professionalism throughout the incident and lodged a police report at about 9.14pm last night,” Khairuddin said in a statement.

He added the fireman decided to withdraw the police report early this morning after receiving an apology from the individual concerned.

Khairuddin said the man realised that he had let his emotions get the better of him when he witnessed his family house in Kampung Belipat, Jalan Punang, going up in flames.

“The state Bomba expresses its hope that the public will always respect and understand the task and responsibility of firemen in overcoming any incident, especially involving fire and rescue,” he said.

“In this issue, the state Bomba has shown its professional attitude while carrying out its tasks and has always displayed tolerance and consideration in the face of any issue or problem,” he added.

He also said that it is an offence under Section 51 of the Fire Services Act 1988 for anyone to deliberately prevent, mock, attack or disturb firemen from discharging their duties. If found guilty, they can be fined up to RM50,000, or imprisoned for a term of five years, or both upon conviction in court.