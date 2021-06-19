Covid-19: Sarawak mulls Combat Medic Vaccination concept to accelerate PICK

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (left), Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg (centre) and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (right) during the briefing. — Borneo Post Online pic

KUCHING, June 19— The Combat Medic Vaccination concept is being mulled to accelerate the Covid-19 National Immunization Program (PICK) in Sarawak, said the Chief Minister’s Office in a statement today.

It revealed a briefing and discussion on the Combat Medic Vaccination was held today at Wisma Bapa Malaysia for Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and members of the state cabinet.

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who was on a short working visit to Sarawak, conducted the hour-long briefing after he had earlier paid a courtesy call on Abang Johari.

“The briefing which lasted about one hour was to discuss the concept of implementing vaccination services and programs in rural areas in Sarawak. This is aimed at accelerating Covid-19 National Immunization Program by mobilising the Combat Medic Vaccination Program Team program. Several other matters were also discussed,” said the statement.

Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr. James Jemut Masing, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan were among those present at the briefing.

Also in attendance were Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and several other senior Federal officials.

It was reported recently that Sarawak wants to accelerate the pace of its vaccination programme by administering 50,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine daily.

This is in order to achieve the target of vaccinating at least 80 per cent of the state’s population in order to achieve herd immunity by August, which is achievable when the next few shipments of Covid-19 vaccines arrive in the state. — Borneo Post Online