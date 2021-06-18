MCMC: Telecommunications network disruption around Kota Tinggi to be fully restored Tuesday

A fire that broke out at 7.04pm last Tuesday at the communication tower owned by the telecommunications company Maxis, which is shared with Celcom, destroyed equipment, cabin parts and electricity supply, affecting services and disrupting communication coverage in the surrounding area. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, June 18 — The telecommunications networks of several companies affected by the communication tower fire incident at Ladang Sibol B, Kota Tinggi last Tuesday, will be fully restored by next Tuesday.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said this was because overhaul work was being carried out by the service providers involved.

“As a temporary measure, Mobile Communications Vehicle (MCV) and Base Transceiver Station (BTS) were also mobilised to the scene to provide services until the repair work is fully completed,” MCMC said in a statement today.

A fire that broke out at 7.04pm at the communication tower owned by the telecommunications company Maxis, which is shared with Celcom, destroyed equipment, cabin parts and electricity supply, affecting services and disrupting communication coverage in the surrounding area.

MCMC is still investigating the cause of the fire. — Bernama