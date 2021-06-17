Post office safe dumped in street after botched burglary in Simpang Pulai

IPOH, June 17 – Police suspect that more than one burglar was involved in an attempt to steal a safe from Pejabat Pos Kampung Kepayang in Taman Chandan Desa, Simpang Pulai this morning.

However, because they were unable to break it open, they dumped it outside the post office.

Ipoh district police chief, assistant commissioner (ACP) Yahaya Hassan, said the 35-year-old post office manager discovered it at 8am when she arrived for work.

“She also discovered the roller shutter bent out of shape and glass front door open.

“The post office had been ransacked and the safe was in the street. In addition, a blue canvas was found covering the door. Losses have not been ascertained yet,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) decoder was broken and that the case will be investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for breaking and entering. — Bernama