After call to reconvene Parliament, Zahid says Umno taking ‘strong, stable govt’ call seriously

File picture shows Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaking to members of the press outside Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi thanked the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for listening to the public view that Parliament should be allowed to serve as the platform to voice the people’s concern.

He praised the Agong and Council of Ruler for identifying that the Parliament should be used to discuss aid for the people who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the audience, I also explained that Parliament should be allowed to serve as the official platform of various voices the voice of the hearts of the people who are in distress like the demands of the moratorium automated in bulk, price control of goods, i-Sinar 2.0, i-Lestari 2.0 and various special assistance to the people while restoring the economy country,” he said in a statement tonight.

Zahid said Umno supported and also presented its stance on the Emergency not to be continued after August 1, as it did more harm than good for the country.

Interestingly, Zahid also supports and takes the proposal for a strong and stable government by the Council of Rulers seriously.

Umno also presented its stance that the need for Emergency would not continue after August 1, 2021 due the harm is greater to the country, whereas without the Emergency, the government can still manage issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Umno also supports and takes His Majesty’s proposal seriously on the need to create a stable and strong Government as well as being able to function effectively in dealing with Covid-19 and restore the country’s economy,” he said.

Earlier today, the Agong chaired a meeting of the Council of Rulers with eight other Regents of the Malay states to discuss following a series of meetings with 18 political leaders, the Special Independent Committee on Covid-19 as well as civil servants.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said in a statement that the Agong and the Conference of Rulers have said today that there is no need for the ongoing State of Emergency to be extended past its original end date of August 1.

In a separate statement, the Controller of Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said a special meeting of the Conference of Rulers chaired earlier today have decided that Parliament should reconvene soon and the government should be stable to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic and its effect on people’s life and economy.