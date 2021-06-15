Ismail Sabri: EMCO in several localities in Sarawak, Sabah from June 17-30

Armed Forces personnel install barbed wire fencing in Kampung Sungai Penchala as the enhanced movement control order kicks in today June 10, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Two villages in Sarawak and several localities in Sabah are to come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from June 17-30, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

In Sarawak, the areas involved are Kampung Goebilt and Kampung Muara Tebas in Kuching, which recently recorded 24 and 22 Covid-19 positive cases respectively.

“The EMCO in these areas is to restrict movement and curb Covid-10 transmissions from high risk areas,” he said in a statement.

In Sabah, the eight localities to be under EMCO are Kampung Rancangan and Kampung Kijang Merotai, Kalabakan; Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah and Taman Semarak Megah, Tawau; Kampung Rampayan, Kampung Kionsom Kecil, Kota Kinabalu; Kampung Taun Gusi Peninting, Kota Belud and PPR Taman Ehsan, Kudat.

He said the EMCO in Kampung Rancangan was implemented after 11 positive cases were reported there and in Kampung Kijang Merotai, eight cases were reported.

In Kampung Tanjung Batu Tengah, 15 individuals tested positive for Covid-19, Taman Semarak Megah (16 cases) Kampung Rampayan (10 cases), Kampung Kionsom Kecil (13 cases) while in Kampung Taun Gusi Peninting and PPR Taman Ehsan eight cases were recorded respectively.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO in Kampung Simpangan, Tuaran in Sabah, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to June 30 after more cases were detected among residents there.

The EMCO in Taman Nikmat, Kampung Pirasan and Kampung Dundau in Kota Belud, Sabah will end as scheduled tomorrow while the EMCO in Lorong Taman Utama 5,6,7 and 8, Taman Utama in Sandakan and Kampung Sepagaya Hulu, Silam in Lahad Datu will end tonight.

Also, the EMCO in Kampung Sugud, Penampang, Sabah will also end tonight, as with Lorong Ulu Sibuga 5 and 9, Fasa 7 Taman Mawar in Sandakan, Sabah and also three settlements in Batu 9 Lekir, Mukim Lekir, Manjung, Perak, which is earlier than scheduled.

“The EMCO in Felda Tersang 1,2 and 3, Mukim Batu Talam in Raub, Pahang will also end tonight earlier than scheduled,” he said.

On standard operating procedures (SOP) violations, he said 819 were compounded and 35 were remanded yesterday. — Bernama