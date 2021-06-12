Two new Covid-19 clusters related to Gawai celebrations detected in Sarawak, says SDMC

Health worker administering Covid-19 test on a resident in Puchong, February 28,2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, June 12 —Two of the three new clusters declared by the Sarawak State Health Department today involved the recent Gawai celebrations, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

In a statement today, SDMC said the Kampung Sebandi Hilir cluster is a community cluster detected in Kampung Sebandi Hilir in Lundu District that was triggered by a pre-Gawai celebration during the ‘miring’ gathering ceremony on May 31.

A total of 34 individuals were screened, with nine testing positive for Covid-19, including the index case, while 25 others tested negative.

SDMC said the Melatai cluster is also another community cluster involved in a settlement in the Melatai area, Jalan Selirik, in Kapit, about 427 kilometres from Kuching due to social movements and visitations during the Gawai celebration.

“A total of 139 individuals were screened, with 45 testing positive, 23 negative while 17 are still awaiting their results,” the statement read.

The third cluster, Kampung Tabuan Haji Drahman cluster, is a community cluster involving Kampung Haji Drahman, in which the virus was transmitted from close family contact and social movement amongst the residents.

A total of 62 people were screened, 33 of whom tested positive, including the index case.

Sarawak today recorded 569 new Covid-19 cases, with 371 detected in the districts of Sibu, Kuching, Kapit, Miri and Bintulu, while four fatalities were reported.

Apart from that, SDMC said the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) is being enforced at Jarop, Changkoi, Lubok Antu longhouses in Sri Aman Division from June 11 to June 24 following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Kampung Sebandi Hilir, Lundu has been placed under EMCO from June 12 to June 25, while Kintan, Merampu and Pakan longhouses, located about 45 km from Sarikei town, from June 12 to June 28. — Bernama