Dr Adham: Over 1,220,000 received both Covid jabs as of June 9

A senior citizen receives a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at the Ar-Ridzuan Medical Centre in Ipoh June 7, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — A total of 1,220,939 individuals have received both doses of vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as at yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

According to a posting on his Twitter account, 2,724,048 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered in the country so far to 3,944,987.

Five states with the highest number of fully vaccinated individuals are Selangor with 157,671 doses, followed by Sarawak (128,648), Kuala Lumpur (113,466), Johor (113,171) and Perak (110,610).

The immunisation programme is now in its second phase, which runs from April until August and will involve the vaccination of 9.4 million people comprising senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, which is from May this year to Februrary 2022, will see the vaccination of those aged 18 and above, both citizens and foreigners, totalling some 13.7 million.

Under the first phase from February to April this year, about 500,000 frontliners were vaccinated. — Bernama