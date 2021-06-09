MB: Selangor to receive own Covid-19 vaccines from end of June, to spend RM200m for immunisation

A senior citizen receives their Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme at Dewan Kompleks Sukan Pandamaran in Klang May 7, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 9 — Selangor is expected to receive its own batches of the Covid-19 vaccine from the end of June, the state’s Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said.

Amirudin said the state government’s discussions with the vaccine manufacturer — whom he declined to reveal at a virtual press conference later — but confirmed to be the one approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, was concluded on June 1.

He said that RM200 million has been allocated for Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, under the RM551.56 million stimulus package for residents and businesses in the state which he announced today.

Among the focus of vaccine recipients apart from the elderly and industrial workers as well as manufacturing and services sectors, the Selangor state government is also working on the procurement of vaccines in preparation to protect the younger generation who will be 18 years old but have not received the vaccine.

“Looking at the data from the Ministry of Health, 82,341 children have been infected with Covid-19. Of that number, 27,402 are aged between 13 and 17 and they are category 1, 2 and 3 patients. This group will also be included in the larger framework of the SCVP,” Amirudin announced.

He said for this purpose, the state government will return to the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force and the MOH, to jointly discuss joint plans and to ensure the alignment of the vaccine recipient data so that it is parallel to accelerate herd immunity in Selangor, in line with the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“Selangor is ready to implement this enrolment aimed at increasing the level of health protection of some target groups such as the B40 group, citizens, teachers and others, from the Covid-19 virus.

“The implementation of the SCVP will not burden the public health system in Selangor because we have a network of more than 1,000 Private General Practitioner (GP) clinics with us under the Peduli Sihat programme, who are ready to implement vaccination programmes either through vaccination centres, house to house or premise to premise.

“The state government has provided an allocation of RM200 million for this purpose. However, I emphasise here that I will soon meet the federal government to implement this vaccination programme, in the hope of speeding up the inoculation of the people as one of the most important strategies to deal with this pandemic,” he added.

