Air Selangor: Burst pipe leads to unscheduled water supply disruption in 13 areas in Kuala Lumpur at 4pm today

The areas affected are Kampung Cheras Baru; Pandan Mewah; Taman Muda; Taman Bukit Permai; Taman Bukit Pandan; Taman Mawar; Taman Seraya; Taman Mega; Taman Bukit Teratai; Taman Melur; Taman Saga; Taman Putra and Taman Mestika. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — A total of 13 areas in Kuala Lumpur experienced unscheduled water supply disruption following a burst pipe in Jalan Kuari, here today.

Air Selangor Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri, in a statement today, said water supply was shut at 4pm today to carry out repair works on the broken pipe.

The process is expected to be completed at 4am tomorrow.

The areas affected are Kampung Cheras Baru; Pandan Mewah; Taman Muda; Taman Bukit Permai; Taman Bukit Pandan; Taman Mawar; Taman Seraya; Taman Mega; Taman Bukit Teratai; Taman Melur; Taman Saga; Taman Putra and Taman Mestika.

“Water supply will be restored once repair work is completed. Restoration varies from one area to another depending on the location and distance of the consumer’s premises.

“Air Selangor has mobilised water tankers to the affected areas. Consumers are expected to maintain physical distancing and wear face masks while taking water supply from the tankers,” he said.

For inquiries, refer to all official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application, Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or contact the Air Selangor Hotline at 15300. — Bernama