Muhyiddin: Muslim world must ensure worldview of Islam continues to be properly studied

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said universities in Malaysia must produce scholars and professionals who not only can extend the dominant Western achievements but also be brave to criticise the shortcomings in existing sciences, ideologies and technologies, and create original contributions in various fields. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, June 8 — The Muslim world must play a more proactive role to ensure the “Worldview of Islam” or Islam’s vision of existence continues to be properly studied to ensure God’s pleasure remains to be a bigger concern in the march towards the future, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said it is for this reason the government had adopted the Manhaj Rabbani — the Divine Path or Approach — which is now an overarching government policy framework for Islamic affairs in Malaysia to give more authenticity and substance to the development of the country in the 21st century.

“Our Muslim scholars and universities are crucial in realising the agenda of Manhaj Rabbani in Malaysia, where we hope a more ethical and spirituality fulfilling atmosphere can emerge in our country.

“This demands our universities to take into account the need to nurture men and women of adab or good human beings,” he said while officiating the International Conference on Contemporary Islamic Studies 2021 (ICIS2021) held virtually today.

The conference was organised by Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM).

Muhyiddin furthermore said that universities in Malaysia must produce scholars and professionals who not only can extend the dominant Western achievements but also be brave to criticise the shortcomings in existing sciences, ideologies and technologies, and create original contributions in various fields.

The prime minister said he believed that platforms such as ICIS2021, more Muslim scholars and researchers would be able to lead the discourse and guide on how we best respond to the multifaceted disruptions the world is facing.

“Indeed, this dynamism makes for an attractive value proposition that can help motivate targeted stakeholders which includes the students in your midst.

“When wisely applied beyond their communities, Islamic thought and studies can positively strengthen a harmonious and peaceful ecosystem, regardless of ethnic and religious orientations,” he said.

Muhyiddin said aside from examining the new advancements, which Islamic studies can adopt in taught based studies, e-learning and e-fatwa, thoughtful research that examines the ongoing momentum and challenges of Industrial Revolution 4.0 through the lens of the Worldview of Islam or Islam’s vision of existence was equally important to be carried out.

“Indeed, what we derive from serious research in Islamic thought and studies can help to enlighten minds and address a variety of topics that are most relevant during current times, including post-Covid recovery for a more just and sustainable world,” he added. — Bernama