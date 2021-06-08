Covid-19: Health minister says almost 1.14 million individuals fully vaccinated as at June 7

A nurse administers a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Pesta Penang, Bayan Lepas June 8, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A total of 1,135,157 individuals have completed the two-dose Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said.

Dr Adham, in his tweet, said 2,503,655 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the number of doses administered to 3,638,812.

He said Selangor has the highest number of two-dose vaccinations with 145,973 doses, followed by Sarawak (119,459), Perak (105,546), Kuala Lumpur (104,742) and Johor (98,996).

As of yesterday, 52.5 per cent or 12,743,918 individuals have signed up to receive the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, with Selangor recording the highest number of registration at 3,363,091 people.

The first phase of the immunisation programme, from February to April, involved about 500,000 frontliners, mainly healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April to August this year will cover 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled for May to February 2022, will involve those aged 18 and above, both citizens and non-citizens, totalling some 13.7 million. — Bernama