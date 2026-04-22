KANGAR, April 22 — A total of 15 committee members from PKR’s Kangar division, including its deputy chief, have resigned after failing to attend multiple party meetings, local news outlets reported today.

Kangar division chief Noor Amin Ahmad affirmed the resignations but rejected suggestions that the division is in turmoil, saying the departures came after show-cause letters were issued over repeated absences from official sessions, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“They submitted an objection to the central election committee, but the decision stood as the objection was found to be invalid,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Noor Amin, several of those who left had no record of attending meetings, while others only turned up a handful of times.

He added that the resignations were linked to dissatisfaction following last year’s internal elections, where their preferred candidate for division chief was defeated.

“Since my victory, I have held six meetings and one annual general meeting, excluding smaller sessions.

“As division chief, I have the right to appoint an additional 11 members to ensure I have a quorum and can function effectively, rather than being a lame duck,” he was quoted as saying.

An earlier news report by Utusan Malaysia citing anonymous sources alleged that those who resigned had written to PKR’s central leadership claiming mismanagement and weak leadership in the Kangar division.

The same source claimed to have lost confidence in Noor Amin and accused him of being unwilling to accept differing opinions within the committee.

Noor Amin, however, said he had previously flagged concerns over irregular membership registrations, including claims of members being brought in from outside Kangar.