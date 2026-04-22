KUCHING, April 22 — A mother is appealing for the driver involved in a hit-and-run incident in late March that left her only son with his left leg amputated to come forward and lodge a police report to assist with investigations.

Afidah Suhaili, 68, said her family harbours no resentment and only hopes the individual will take responsibility for the incident.

“There is CCTV footage from a nearby house. The driver can be seen getting out of the car, then driving off. The vehicle registration number could not be clearly identified.

“We are not seeking revenge, but only hope the person will come forward and take responsibility so the matter can be resolved properly,” she told reporters when met at her home in Jalan Bako recently.

She also urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to assist with police investigations.

In the 8.30 pm incident on March 30, Putra Aqmal Syukrie Sabli, 24, who works as a food delivery rider, was travelling from Jalan Song to Stutong near here when a vehicle believed to be a Toyota Avanza suddenly turned into a junction.

According to Putra Aqmal, he tried to avoid the vehicle but his left leg brushed against the side of the car, causing him to fall onto the road.

“I shouted for help and was still conscious. I waited about an hour before the ambulance arrived,” he said, adding that he had just returned to work after the Aidilfitri break.

Afidah said that although her son’s leg was not severed at the scene, he had to wait nearly 15 hours before undergoing surgery, which began at about 4.30 am the following day.

Doctors initially attempted to reattach the blood vessels in his leg, but later decided that amputation was necessary to save his life, she said.

Putra Aqmal, a former tahfiz student at Madrasah Darul Uloom Islamiyyah Kuching and former acting imam at Surau Mahmudi in Kampung Gita, said he is coming to terms with what has happened.

“Allah has not taken my life, only my leg,” he said, adding that he previously earned about RM2,000 a month as a delivery rider and also taught children to recite the Quran.

Afidah said her son is still undergoing follow-up treatment and rehabilitation, and is expected to receive assistance for a prosthetic leg worth RM50,000 in the coming months.

“We are in the process of submitting assistance forms to the Social Welfare Department. There have also been contributions from an elected representatives and members of the public,” she said, adding that monthly expenses for medication and other needs are estimated at around RM1,000.

Meanwhile, Kuching Police Chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

“No police report has been lodged by the driver involved to date, and no witnesses have come forward so far to assist with investigations,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Members of the public wishing to assist the family may channel contributions to a CIMB Bank account 7634990678 under the name Aqma Syaidatulfieka Sabli (the victim’s sister). — Bernama