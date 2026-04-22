PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The scope of services under the Legal Aid and Public Defence Act 2025 has been expanded to cover civil, syariah and criminal matters, covering labour disputes, consumer protection and family matters.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the expanded services prioritise vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities, while also extending legal representation to all children, regardless of citizenship.

Criminal legal aid is now provided comprehensively, from the point of arrest through to appeal, from remand applications to bail hearings and trial proceedings.

“The benefits are clear: the people, especially the vulnerable, receive fair representation without the burden of high legal costs, and their rights are protected,” Azalina said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, she officially opened the newly completed Office of the Public Defender at the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) building in Precinct 3.

Azalina hailed the expansion as yet another step by the Madani Government toward making justice more inclusive and accessible, making a real difference for every citizen. — Bernama