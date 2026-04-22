MELAKA, April 22 — A social media influencer has been detained to assist in investigations after a three-year-old girl was found to have tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a compound associated with cannabis.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 39-year-old man, who is the son of the child’s caregiver, was remanded for seven days from April 16 and the remand has been extended for a further five days from tomorrow until April 27.

He said on April 14 at about 5 pm, a medical officer at Melaka Hospital received the child in a semi-conscious condition and tests found her urine sample positive for tetrahydrocannabinol.

“The child’s mother informed the medical officer that the victim had been picked up from the caregiver’s house in Sungai Putat, and on April 11 she had received respiratory assistance via a tube in the red zone of the Emergency and Trauma Department at Melaka Hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

Dzulkhairi said following the incident, a team from the D11 unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Melaka police contingent headquarters arrested the suspect at about 9.30 pm on April 15 to assist in investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

He said checks showed the suspect has no prior criminal record and his urine test result was negative, while the child has since recovered and been allowed to return home. — Bernama