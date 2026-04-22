KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained a company owner for alleged involvement in a syndicate linked to false declarations of imported goods submitted to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) in Port Klang.

According to a source, the suspect, a man in his 30s, was arrested around 5 pm yesterday during an operation dubbed Ops Celio carried out by the MACC Special Operations Division in the Klang Valley.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect is believed to have been committing the offence since 2020, acting as a ‘runner’ for individuals, companies and shipping agents handling the entry of imported goods into Port Klang.

“The suspect is also believed to be a member of the syndicate involved in smuggling contraband goods from various countries, using trade-based money laundering as the modus operandi,” he said.

The suspect has been remanded until Sunday after Magistrate Ezrene Zakaria granted an application by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

The source said Ops Celio was an integrated operation involving the MACC and the Malaysian Enforcement Agencies Special Task Force (MATF), comprising the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), JKDM and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

He said the operation at 14 locations targeted importing companies, individuals, shipping agents and middlemen suspected of making false declarations on the quantity and type of goods imported into Malaysia to JKDM in order to evade import duties.

The source added that the activities had caused the government to incur losses of around RM1.5 billion in customs duty revenue over five years.

“The syndicate is also believed to have bribed enforcement authorities to shield its illegal activities, in addition to being involved in money laundering worth millions of ringgit.

“Through this operation, the MACC has also frozen 133 private and company bank accounts, totalling about RM160 million in funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Sections 16 and 17 of the MACC Act 2009, as well as Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He added that Ops Celio would continue today, targeting another 14 premises involving residences and companies, as well as delivery agents, in the Klang Valley, Penang and Kelantan. — Bernama