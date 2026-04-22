SANDAKAN, April 22 — A man has apologised to the Fire and Rescue Department for using abusive language in a viral video recorded during the recent fire at Kampung Bahagia here.

Rozaizar Rozainie, 39, said his actions were driven by heightened emotions and stress as he witnessed the chaotic scene, including children panicking as the flames spread.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion at the time after seeing children running around, unsure of where to go as the fire spread.

“I did not realise that I had used harsh words,” he said when met by Bernama.

Last Sunday (April 19), a major fire in the water village of Kampung Bahagia here destroyed about 1,000 homes, affecting an area of more than four hectares.

Rozaizar later retracted his remarks after realising the actual situation at the scene, admitting that he had not fully seen the firefighters’ efforts during the operation.

“I did not see everything clearly… it turned out they (the firefighters) were at the back putting out the fire,” he said.

Earlier, a video showing the man hurling abusive remarks at firefighters went viral on social media following the massive blaze, which affected thousands of residents and left many homeless.

The Fire and Rescue Department had earlier said firefighting operations faced several challenges, including narrow access routes, the absence of fire hydrants, and strong winds that accelerated the spread of the fire. — Bernama