KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Apple has launched its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature in Malaysia, allowing businesses ranging from street food stalls to major retail chains to accept contactless payments using only an iPhone and a compatible app — no additional terminals or hardware required.

The service, announced today, lets merchants run a supporting iOS app on an iPhone 11 or later (running the latest iOS version) and accept payments from contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets. At checkout, customers simply hold their card, iPhone, Apple Watch, or digital wallet near the merchant’s device, and near-field communication (NFC) technology securely completes the transaction.

In the statement, it was emphasised that no extra payment terminal is needed, enabling merchants to accept payments from virtually any location.

Five payment platforms are the first to offer the feature to their merchants in Malaysia:

ADAPTIS

Fiuu

HitPay

Stripe

Zoho.

The capability is expected to benefit key sectors including retail, food and beverage, beauty, and professional services. Apple also confirmed that Tap to Pay on iPhone will soon be available for checkout at Apple The Exchange TRX.

The service supports Apple Pay and other digital wallets, as well as contactless credit and debit cards from major Malaysian payment networks, including American Express, JCB, Mastercard, MyDebit, UnionPay, and Visa.

Apple highlighted that privacy remains a core component of the feature.

All transactions are encrypted and processed through the device’s Secure Element, with Apple stating that it does not know what is being purchased or who is buying it.

No card numbers or transaction information are stored on the device or Apple servers, ensuring that both merchants and customers retain control over their data.

You can view a demo of how it works here.