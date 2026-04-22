KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Fuel prices in Malaysia will go down again for the week of April 23 to April 29, 2026, in line with lower global oil prices, the Finance Ministry announced today.

The adjustments are made under the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), which tracks international market trends.

But the ministry said prices are still elevated compared to before the US-Israel war on Iran, despite the latest reductions.

“Although global oil prices show signs of easing, energy market volatility remains and supply recovery is not immediate.

“Disruptions to production facilities in West Asia as well as global logistics and shipping supply chains will take time to stabilise,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Fuel prices for April 23–29, 2026:

RON97: RM4.85/litre (down 25 sen from RM5.10)

RON95: RM3.87/litre (down 15 sen from RM4.02)

Diesel (peninsular Malaysia): RM5.12/litre (down 85 sen from RM5.97)

Targeted subsidies remain unchanged for eligible groups:

RON95 (BUDI95): RM1.99/litre

Diesel (Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan): RM2.15/litre

Petrol Subsidised Control System (SKPS) RM2.05 per litre

Diesel Subsidised Control System (SKDS) RM2.15 per litre

The government said it will continue monitoring global developments closely to safeguard fuel supply and protect consumers from sharp price swings.