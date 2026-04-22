SINGAPORE, April 22 — A 47-year-old man will reportedly be charged in court today after footage showing him kicking a woman in the Lucky Plaza shopping mall here went viral online.

Singapore police said they had received a report of the incident on February 8, according to to Singapore’s CNA.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show the man kicking the 33-year-old woman to the ground before slipping and falling himself, while another clip showed him trying to kick her again as she lay on the floor.

Police reportedly said the woman suffered injuries to several parts of her body and also allegedly had personal property damaged.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other and the man had assaulted the same woman on March 30, 2025,” the police were quoted as saying.

Authorities reportedly said the man had earlier been issued a 12-month conditional warning on May 8, 2025, for voluntarily causing hurt and mischief, but is now set to face two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and two counts of mischief after allegedly breaching that warning.

Voluntarily causing hurt carries a maximum penalty of three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 (RM19,770), or both, while mischief is punishable with up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.