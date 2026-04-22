KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has clarified that the alleged misappropriation of RM230 million by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) did not involve funds from any official zakat institution, but rather public donations intended for the needy.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated that a portion of the misappropriated funds is also believed to include collections that should have been channelled to a state zakat body but never were, Sinar Harian reported.

The clarification comes after two individuals, including the NGO’s deputy chairman, were remanded for four days to assist in the high-profile investigation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Azam Baki explained that the case does not implicate any of the country’s formal zakat institutions.

“In MACC's latest investigation, this NGO received donation funds from various parties and sources, including commissions obtained from certain collections, to be channelled to those in need,” he said.

“However, these funds did not reach their intended recipients. Instead, there were those among them who irresponsibly misappropriated these funds for personal gain, including the purchase of luxury assets.”

He confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and its scope is being expanded.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects, two of whom are also company directors, colluded to commit the offences between 2018 and 2024.

It is believed the NGO’s deputy chairman transferred the RM230 million into his own company’s account for investment purposes and personal use.

The MACC has since frozen 33 bank accounts containing approximately RM120 million.

In a large-scale operation, the commission also seized assets worth millions, including 18 luxury vehicles, with Porsche and Mercedes models among them; houses and properties valued at around RM11 million; and various other assets, including cash and branded watches.

The two male suspects, aged in their 50s and 60s, were arrested on Tuesday in an operation around the Klang Valley.

A third individual was also arrested but has not been remanded.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 for misappropriation of public funds.

Earlier today, Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram) identified itself as the group involved, adding that it has suspended the three members including the deputy chairman arrested over the alleged fraud.