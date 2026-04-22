PUTRAJAYA, April 22 — The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) has refuted claims of a failure in the verification system for health product hologram labels, stressing that existing mechanisms remain effective in safeguarding consumers.

The ministry said the hologram label verification system continues to play a key role in the regulatory framework implemented by the Drug Control Authority (DCA) to curb the distribution of unregistered or counterfeit products.

“The safety ecosystem for health products in the market remains robust and well regulated,” it said in a statement today.

It added that continuous monitoring is carried out, covering product registration, premises licensing and supply chain audits to ensure compliance with established safety and quality standards.

“As part of ongoing digitalisation and improvements to address counterfeiting, the MyUBAT application has been upgraded as a single platform to verify the authenticity of product safety labels,” the statement read.

The ministry said the application can now scan all versions of MOH hologram safety labels, both past and current.

“In addition, authenticity can also be verified at licensed pharmacy premises equipped with MOH-approved verification devices,” it added.

The ministry stressed it will not compromise and will take firm action against any party involved in distributing unregistered products or falsifying safety labels.

The public is advised to obtain products only from authorised premises, use the MyUBAT application for verification, and report any concerns to the authorities promptly. — Bernama