KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia (Ikram) has suspended three members arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with a massive investigation into the alleged misappropriation of approximately RM230 million in zakat funds.

The move comes after two individuals, including the deputy chairman of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), were remanded for four days starting today to assist in the MACC probe.

In a statement today, Ikram president Badlishah Sham Baharin said that the organisation views the matter seriously and is extending its full cooperation to the MACC.

“As an administrative measure and without prejudice to any party, the individuals involved have been immediately relieved of all positions and responsibilities within the organisation,” Badlishah said.

“This step has been taken to ensure the smooth running and transparency of the investigation process.”

He stressed that the case involves the actions of individuals and does not directly implicate the organisation as a whole.

However, he gave his assurance that if the members are found guilty, firm disciplinary action will be taken to uphold the integrity of IKRAM.

“Ikram fully respects the investigation process currently being carried out by the MACC and will continue to extend all appropriate cooperation,” he added.

The organisation stated it will not comment further on the matter to respect the ongoing legal process and has urged the public to give authorities the space to conduct their investigation.

Yesterday, the Selangor MACC arrested three men in an operation around the Klang Valley.

According to a source, two men in their 50s and 60s were arrested in the afternoon, while another man in his 50s was detained when he appeared at the Selangor MACC office to give a statement.

According to media reports, MACC also seized 18 luxury vehicles, including a Porsche, Mercedes, Range Rover, and Honda Civic Type R, as well as houses and other properties estimated to be worth about RM11 million.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.

Established in 2009, Ikram is a dakwah (Islamic outreach), tarbiah (Islamic education), and welfare organisation operating in line with the teachings and way of life of Islam.