SINGAPORE, April 22 — A 15-year-old Malaysian boy is reprotedly expected to be charged in court today after allegedly serving as a cash mule in scams involving at least S$9,700 (about RM38,364).

Singapore police said the case arose from two fraudulent schemes linked to permanent residency applications, according to a report in The Straits Times.

Two victims were allegedly tricked into handing over S$7,500 and S$2,200 to a person sent by the scammers.

They only realised they had been cheated after checking the status of their applications with Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Investigators reportedly believe the teenager was instructed by unknown individuals to collect the money and pass it on, and that he may also be linked to other similar cases.

He is expected to face a charge of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct, an offence punishable by up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.