SHAH ALAM, April 22 — Two individuals, including the deputy chairman of a non-governmental organisation (NGO), have been remanded for four days, from today, to assist in investigations into the alleged misappropriation of about RM230 million in zakat funds.

The remand order against the two men, aged 57 and 61, was issued by Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) submitted an application at the Magistrate's Court here today.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.

Earlier, the two individuals arrived at the Shah Alam Court complex at 9.07am in a MACC vehicle.

Yesterday, the Selangor MACC arrested three individuals, including a deputy chairman of an NGO, on suspicion of misappropriating about RM230 million in zakat funds.

According to a source, two men in their 50s and 60s were arrested yesterday afternoon in an operation around the Klang Valley, while another man in his 50s was detained at about 2pm when he turned up to give a statement at the Selangor MACC office. — Bernama