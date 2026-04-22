KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has revealed that his fiancée, singer-actress Bella Astillah, can earn in a single performance what he makes in a month as a politician, Berita Harian reported today.

Speaking in a podcast interview, he said the comparison highlights the stark differences in income structures between the entertainment industry and politics.

“People think politicians are highly paid. In reality, earnings outside are better.

“I told my fiancée that if she performs for one night, that’s already equivalent to my monthly salary,” he said.

He added that he himself earns significantly more when taking on filming work.

“If I spend a day filming, the pay can match two to three months of my salary as a Member of Parliament.

“And it’s just a day’s work, without the pressure, without losing privacy, and without constant attacks,” he said.

Addressing speculation that he might stop Bella from continuing her career after marriage, Syed Saddiq dismissed the idea.

“I don’t agree with the view that Bella shouldn’t act, sing or appear in public except for official events after this.

“That’s not fair. Because of me, her dreams should not be sacrificed. Let her continue pursuing her ambitions,” he said.

However, he admitted his main concern is that his outspoken political stance could affect Bella’s opportunities in the entertainment industry.

“I’m more worried that my position in politics might impact her career. That’s what concerns me,” he said.

He also denied claims that he intends to bring Bella into politics.

“Some say this is a way to get Bella into politics. No. She can teach me how to dance, but she doesn’t need to enter politics.

“I don’t want her to go through what I’ve gone through,” he said.

Instead, he said he encourages her to take part in healthy activities such as sports.

In the same interview, Syed Saddiq shared that he is currently in a happy phase of his relationship with Bella, but is not yet ready to disclose their wedding date.

The couple got engaged on March 28 and are expected to tie the knot in the near future.