MCO 3.0: Police close three more roads in Putrajaya

Work to install roadblocks to close the route to the Saujana Bridge leading out to Lebuh Sentosa in Putrajaya, June 2, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 2 — Three more roads in Putrajaya have been closed from 8pm today following the implementation of the first phase of the 14-day total lockdown yesterday.

The affected roads are Persiaran Timur leading out to Desa Pinggiran Putra (Precinct 16), Lebuh Wadi Ehsan leading out to Desa Pinggiran Putra (Precinct 19) and Jambatan Seri Saujana leading out to Lebuh Sentosa.

Putrajaya police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali said the closure of the three roads, in addition to the seven roads closed yesterday, was to restrict movements between Putrajaya and Desa Pinggiran, Bandar Baru Bangi, Dengkil, Cyberjaya and Kuala Lumpur.

“After assessing the existing roadblocks, we found that these main roads are still the entry and exit points for Putrajaya residents and outsiders to freely enter the administrative centre,” he told the media after inspecting the location of the road closures at Jambatan Seri Saujana here today.

The seven roads closed earlier are Jalan P5 leading in and out of Taman Cabaran and Dengkil (Precinct 5), Jalan Resam leading in and out of Precinct 11, Jalan P11J leading in and out of Cyberjaya (Precinct 11), Jalan P14 leading in and out of Sungai Merab Bangi (Precinct 14), Pintu Satu leading in and out of Precinct 14, Jalan P7A, Bulatan Putrajaya Sentral and Jalan P5 leading to Dengkil (Precinct 5).

Mohd Fadzil said the road closure would enable police to have better control of vehicles entering and leaving Putrajaya by ensuring that they go through the roadblocks set at four locations.

“Police can conduct more thorough checks on individuals who enter Putrajaya with valid interstate travel permit or on emergency matters,” he said.

Four static roadblocks have been mounted at Lebuh Sentosa heading out to Lebuhraya Maju Expressway (MEX), Persiaran Selatan heading out to Dengkil (Precinct 5), Gate 2A Persiaran Utara heading out to Hospital Serdang (Precinct 12) and Gate 3 Persiaran Utara heading to Puchong (Precinct 9).

Mohd Fadzil said two “Snap Check” teams would be on mobile duty to monitor locations with heavy traffic flow as well as inspect every road closure location to ensure that road barriers are not removed.

He said that yesterday Putrajaya police issued four compounds of RM5,000 each to four individuals for travelling without a permit, ordered 17 vehicles to turn back, checked 2,376 individuals, and inspected 2,010 vehicles and 386 business premises. — Bernama