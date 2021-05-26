Tajuddin says did not wear face mask so press can hear him

Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman inspects the site of the accident between two LRT trains near the KLCC station in Kuala Lumpur May 25, 2021. ― Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman today explained that his decision to wear only a face shield was so it would be easier for the press to hear him.

In a report by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the Pasir Salak Member of Parliament also confirmed that he will be questioned by the police for his failure to don a face mask during yesterday’s press conference, adding that he had worn one during a visit to the train crash site.

“I was told the face shield was good enough.

“I am sorry if the face shield was not good enough. The shield is not an ordinary shield, (it was) specially ordered from a reliable source.

“But how do you talk during a press conference with a face mask? So, I thought a (transparent) shield would be better,” he told FMT reporters.

Yesterday, Tajuddin held a press conference after inspecting the site of the light rail transit (LRT) crash at the KLCC station, where he was pictured wearing only a face shield, but not a face mask.

Later, another video of him talking to reporters from inside a LRT train was also shared in which he was once again spotted wearing only using a face shield.

Earlier today, Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said that his department is conducting an investigation into the incident in accordance with Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Aside from that, the investigation will also be conducted in accordance with Regulation 17 (1), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021.

“All parties involved in this case will be called to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters to testify in the near future,” he said in a statement this morning.