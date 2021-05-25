Seven private hospitals, 42 GP clinics approved as Covid-19 vaccination centres in Sarawak

Uggah (second right), Dr Sim (fourth right) and Lau (third right) in a serious discussion as they visit the space where the vaccination is carried out. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, May 25 ― Seven private hospitals and 42 private general practitioner (GP) clinics have been approved to participate as Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPVs) in Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said this is part of the strategy by the government to increase the volume of vaccination to be given to the people.

“We hope as time goes by, as more vaccines coming in, we see how this can be increased. (For example) in Kuching we have half a million aged above 18 years qualified for the vaccine.

“It is a big challenge for us to make sure those qualified for the vaccination will receive the vaccination,” he said after visiting Timberland Medical Centre which is one of the private medical facilities selected as PPV.

Private medical facilities selected as PPVs start administering the Covid-19 vaccines starting today (May 25).

Uggah said that Timberland for example, is provided with 200 doses of vaccine per day under the National Immunisation Programme.

“We are very happy with the system this morning. They are very orderly,” he said.

Local Government and Hosing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian accompanied Uggah during the visit.

Meanwhile, Timberland senior operations manager Lau Kim Lim said the selection of vaccine recipients and their vaccination appointment dates are not determined by the hospital, but it is arranged by the Ministry of Health through registration via MySejahtera.

He advised those who are arranged to receive their vaccines at Timberland to come half an hour before their appointment time.

“This is for the purpose of crowd control. Don’t come too early and don’t be late. When you are here, please scan the MySejahtera code and also scan QR code for the PPV,” he said.

He added that senior citizens can be accompanied by only one person to assist them at the PPV, and every vaccine recipient will be under observation for 15 minutes after the inoculation. ― Borneo Post