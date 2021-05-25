Minister: Putrajaya still waiting on Saudi Haj quota; Sinovac jab not on list of approved vaccines

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks during a Yapeim-MDTC event in Subang Jaya April 9, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The government and Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) are still waiting for an official announcement by the Saudi Arabian government on the total quota of Malaysian pilgrims, their selection criteria and the implementation methods of the Haj pilgrimage this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the government would abide by any decision made by the Saudi Arabia on the matter.

“On behalf of the Malaysian government and TH, I would like to express our appreciation and gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for its efforts and commitment in providing excellent services to pilgrims from across the world, especially Malaysia, every year,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Zulkifli said preparations for this year’s Haj operations had been carried out since last year.

“For the Haj operations in the country, the initial preparations have been strengthened by taking into account the new normal practices.

“Preparations have also been made in the Holy Land of Mecca and Madinah, in terms of accommodation, transportation, flights, meals and so on,” he said.

Zulkifli said TH had also conducted a series of meetings and workshops with the Ministry of Health to discuss about the health and safety of pilgrims in the Holy Land.

He said the 13-week online basic Haj course has also been successfully organised throughout the country for prospective pilgrims to gain knowledge and have an idea of performing the pilgrimage in the Holy Land.

Prospective pilgrims were also advised to register for the Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application or at www.vaksincovid.gov.my to enable them to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines, as recognised by the Saudi Arabian government, he added.

Zulkifli also reminded the pilgrims to be prepared for the compulsory meningococcal vaccine. — Bernama