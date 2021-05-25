MCO: Many shoppers still not using MySejahtera app, says ministry

A policeman checking the use of the MySejahtera application at a shopping mall after the enforcement of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (PKP) 3.0, May 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 25 — Many shoppers in Putrajaya are still not using the application to register their attendance at retail premises and monitor their compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad.

He made the conclusion after finding that many shoppers still record their attendance manually, during inspections at several retail premises, including at the IOI City Mall here, today.

“I urge everyone to use the application because it has many benefits including facilitating contact tracing and communications,” he told reporters.

Yesterday, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the two-hour shopping time limit at retail premises will be monitored through the MySejahtera application, and this would ease the ministry’s personnel or staff members of the outlets to conduct checks if necessary.

The shopping time limit was among the SOPs of the tighter Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 which came into effect today to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection in the country.

Hasnol Zam Zam said shoppers who spent more than two hours in retail premises will face compounds for violating the SOPs.

He said the two-hour limit was reasonable and allow customers to plan their shopping activities accordingly.

Hasnol Zam Zam also praised the efforts taken by the IOI City Mall management to issue attendance stickers with time and date to its customers.

Its security manager Mohamad Abu Talib said besides using the attendance stickers, the staff would manually record the details of customers who have issues with their MySejahtera application.

“In the mall, the auxiliary police personnel and customer service staff will monitor the shoppers. If they exceeded the time limit, we will ask them to leave the premises politely,” he added. — Bernama