Selangor to consider house to house screening for Covid-19, says MB

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (centre) witnessing the handing over of a replica of the Selangor Prihatin Humanitarian Fund check amounting to RM67,000 from the Chief Executive Officer of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS), Siti Zubaidah Abd Jabar (left) to the Secretary Selangor State Government, Datuk Nor Azmie Diron (right, in Shah Alam, May 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, May 24 — The Selangor government will consider a proposal for Covid-19 screening test to be conducted from house to house, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said it would also depend on the availability of manpower, including volunteers.

“To do the screening test from house to house will require a huge team,” he told the media after launching the Selangor Prihatin Humanitarian Fund for the Palestinians here today.

On the Selangor Prihatin Humanitarian Fund, he said it was one of the state government’s efforts to express its solidarity with the Palestinian people.

It aims to collect RM1 million and the collection will be used to buy medical equipment and ambulances, he said, adding that RM223,957.77 was raised for the fund today. — Bernama