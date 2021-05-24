MCO: IRB limits operating hours

KUALA LUMPUR, May 24 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will continue to offer its services during the Movement Control Order 3.0 under limited operating hours.

The IRB said in a statement today that one-stop counters (tax services) and government special assistance counters would be closed, adding that taxpayers, as well as customers, could use online services.

Taxpayers and customers who need to be present at the counter must make appointments first by contacting the office of the state director or branch director or the Customer Care Office (CCO) of the IRB branch.

It said that the counter operating hours would be from 8 am to 1 pm, subject to the working days in each state, while payments will only be received till 12 noon.

It added that the operating hours for payment counters in Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching during the MCO 3.0 period are from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 12 noon.

The IRB advised customers to check the list of IRB offices and branches that are temporarily closed first to avoid any inconveniences, adding that the list could be accessed via the link at phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/Notis_Penutupan_Cawangan_LHDNM_1.pdf. — Bernama