SDMC unveils Wesak Day SOP for Sarawak

A devotee prays outside the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya on Wesak Day May 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, May 21 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has released its standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for the celebration of Wesak Day next week.

SDMC said the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has decided there will be no dine-in at temples on the day.

It also said individuals who are unwell or having symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, flu, or breathing difficulties are not allowed to go to temples.

“Individuals suffering from chronic diseases, senior citizens, and children aged 12 years and below are not encouraged to go to temples.

“They must avoid the 3Cs (crowded places, confined spaces, and close conversation) during the celebration,” SDMC said in a statement.

Attendance at temples is to be registered through the MySejahtera application or filling in attendance books.

SDMC said every individual must also maintain at least one metre of physical distancing at all times.

Temples are also to display information relating to new norm practices and prepare counters for checking temperature, usage of hand sanitiser, and attendance registration.

The SOPs also include the mandatory use of face masks and frequent hand cleaning with either soap and water or hand sanitiser.

Wesak Day falls next Wednesday (May 26). — Borneo Post