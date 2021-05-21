Police detainee dies of breathing difficulty within hour's arrest in Gombak

Arifai said initial checks found that the suspect, who worked as a security guard, had a history of heart disease. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A police detainee died after suffering from breathing difficulty at the Gombak District Police Headquarters (IPD) here this morning.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 43-year-old suspect was brought to the IPD for documentation purposes to assist in the investigation of a criminal intimidation case.

“The suspect, who was reportedly still wanted, was arrested at 11.20am today in front of a guard post at a factory premises in Taman Selayang Baru, Gombak.

“After arriving at the Gombak IPD at 11.40am while at the Gombak IPD criminal investigation department office, the suspect suffered from breathing difficulty and the police contacted the Selayang Hospital for emergency assistance,” he said in a statement last night.

Arifai said the Selayang Hospital ambulance later arrived at IPD Gombak to provide emergency treatment, and an assistant medical officer confirmed the suspect was dead at 12.30pm.

He said the initial checks found that the suspect, who worked as a security guard, had a history of heart disease, and investigations into the case classified as sudden death were still being conducted, with the body taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for post-mortem. — Bernama