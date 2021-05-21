National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia refutes claims of viral posting promoting cure for kidney disease

The foundation has lodged a police report and also filed a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Ministry of Health (MOH) for further investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — The National Kidney Foundation of Malaysia (NKF) has refuted the claims of a post, which has gone viral, promoting a cure for kidney disease without dialysis.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Morad Mohamad Zaher said in a statement today that the post on social media, which promotes Jisheng Kidney Qi Tablets as a cure for kidney disease without dialysis, was a scam and that it also included a tempered photograph of NKF Malaysia that was taken at an event in 2019.

“We take such scams very seriously, especially one which is portrayed to be endorsed by NKF. We would like to reiterate that we do not endorse products that claim they can cure kidney disease, especially ones promoted by external links which are not related to NKF.

“The NKF provides advice on the prevention and treatment of kidney diseases based on evidence and consultation with our panel of experts. Over the years, there have been multiple claims made by pharmaceutical individuals and others in the medical line about products that can prevent kidney disease or cure it. However, the public is advised to verify such claims either with their doctors or NKF first,” he said.

The foundation has lodged a police report and also filed a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Ministry of Health (MOH) for further investigation.

It said that the NKF would work closely with all relevant authorities and take stern action against those responsible for this.

To date, there is no known cure for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), although there are treatments that can help in addition to receiving an organ transplant. — Bernama