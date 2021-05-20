Health Ministry urges private hospitals to increase number of beds for Covid-19 patients

In a letter issued by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Adbullah, it was stated that private hospitals’ liaison officers (LO) must ensure beds amount increments are reported to the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS) on a daily basis. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Amid a staggering number of daily Covid-19 infections rate, the Ministry of Health (MoH) today urged private hospitals to increase the amount of beds to treat patients that have contracted the virus.

In a letter issued by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Adbullah, it was stated that private hospitals’ liaison officers (LO) must ensure beds amount increments are reported to the Private Medical Practice Control Section (CKAPS) on a daily basis.

“Every private hospital that is treating Covid-19 patients needs to increase the number of beds to treat Covid-19 patients. The maximum number of beds that can be allocated for Covid-19 patients is based on the capacity of the licensed ward and ICU (Intensive Care Units).

“Private hospitals liaison officers (LO) have to ensure there is an increment of the amount of beds in ward and ICU to be distributed to Covid-19 patients compared to the previous amount that was included in daily reports that was sent to CKAPS JKN/HQ,” CKAPS posted the letter on Twitter today.

The letter mentioned alarming statistics in government hospitals where more than 70 per cent of ICU beds have been occupied with the situation being more than 100 per cent in the Central Region.

It also stated that the general ward beds are also 70 to 90 per cent occupied.

Two days ago, Malay daily Berita Harian reported that The Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) has called for the referral of non-Covid-19 cases to private hospitals to be expedited, as this would allow government hospitals to focus on treating Covid-19 patients.

Its president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh said treatment for non-Covid-19 patients in private hospitals could continue to be government funded so long as their stay is supported by relevant documents, such as the Health Ministry’s circular letter and a doctor’s referral letter, the Malay daily reported.

After recording a new high of 6,075 cases yesterday, the Health Ministry said today that new Covid-19 infections surged to a further 6,806 cases in the last 24-hour period as Malaysia breached the 50,000 daily active cases mark.

Malaysia also lost another record number of patients to Covid-19, with 59 patients reported dead today — the highest ever single-day loss since the pandemic began last year.