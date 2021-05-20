Covid-19: Two new clusters detected in Sarawak

A girl undergoes Covid-19 testing in Ampang May 18, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, May 20 — The Kenyalang Park Cluster here and the Tebakang Cluster in Serian are the two new clusters identified in Sarawak today, while the Jalan Baji Cluster in Sarikei, Nanga Kelangas Cluster (Julau) and the Taman Mesra Bako Cluster (Kuching) were declared ended after no new cases were detected in the last 28 days.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement today said the State Health Department detected the Kenyalang Park Cluster after 27 individuals out of 65 people screened in the area tested positive for Covid-19.

The Tebakang cluster involves 19 positive cases from 78 individuals screened in Kampung Tebakang Melayu in Serian and contact tracing activities are underway.

Meanwhile, Rumah Panjang (Rh) Wun anak Ering and Sekolah Kebangsaan Bakerkong in Tanjung Manis, Rh Gandik in Betong, Rh Saba, Rh Rinya and Rh Buking in Pakan were placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) starting today until June 2 while the EMCO in Kampung Boyan (Kuching) is from tomorrow until June 3.

Areas that had its EMCO ended today are Rh Austine Kilat and Rh Banyoi Ladi in Kanowit, Rh Dick in Oya, Rh Luyoh Nanga Langa and Rh Unjan in Julau, Palm Head Holding workers quarters and Rh Peter anak Suring in Bintulu, Rh Chan anak Minggat and Rh Rampai in Sarikei, Rh Midan and Rh Payau in Pakan and Kampung Bungey in Betong.

Sarawak today recorded 608 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 40,259. Two new fatalities were also reported, taking the death toll in the state to 239. — Bernama