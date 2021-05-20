1MDB: Govt fails to forfeit RM114m allegedly belonging to Umno, Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court May 20, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 ― The government today failed in its application to forfeit RM114 million, allegedly belonging to Umno and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, that was seized from a premises belonging to Obyu Holdings Sdn Bhd.

This followed a decision by High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin in dismissing the application by the prosecution to forfeit the money that was seized by the police at Pavilion Residence on May 17, 2018.

In dismissing the application, Muhammad Jamil said the applicant failed to prove that the money, amounting to RM114,164,393.44, was proceeds from money laundering.

However, he made no order for the money, which is with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), to be returned to the owners.

Umno and Najib are third party claimants to the monies. Any third party claiming to have an interest in property seized by the government is required to appear in court to present reasons why it should not be forfeited by the government.

In 2019, the prosecution filed a forfeiture application against Obyu Holdings to forfeit the money, as well as 11,991 units of jewellery, 401 watches and 16 watch accessories, 234 pairs of spectacles and 306 handbags. ― Bernama