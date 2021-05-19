Police constable charged with murder of colleague in Sibu

Policemen escort Muhamad Nur Alif Mazlan to the courtroom. ― Borneo Post pic

SIBU, May 19 ― A 28-year-old police constable was today charged in a Magistrates’ Court here with the murder of his colleague around two weeks ago.

No plea was taken from Muhamad Nur Alif Mazlan when the charge was read to him before Magistrate Siti Hazwani Hanim Ramli.

He is accused of murdering Constable Norhalim Tumiran, 24, at a house in Lorong Permai Timur 9 between 5.45pm and 6.30pm on May 6.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

Siti Hazwani fixed July 6 for further mention of the case.

Two other constables, aged 21 and 23, were released and will be called as witnesses for the case.

Deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Zulfadhli Tuah and Rex Heng Yi Min prosecuted, while Muhamad was unrepresented by counsel.

Earlier, many police personnel, including Sibu deputy police chief Supt Collin Babat, were seen escorting the accused and his colleagues to the courtroom.

It was previously reported that Norhalim was found slumped on a sofa in the house with gunshot wounds to the head.

The victim had just moved into a transit house at the Sibu police headquarters after completing his basic training as a policeman.

It is understood that he had gone to the house at Lorong Permai Timur 9, where his colleagues were living, to play video games while waiting to break the fast.

Norhalim was buried on May 9 in his hometown of Felda Bukit Damar in Lanchang, Temerloh, Pahang.

He is survived by his widow Nor Fitrah Ramli, 25, and their 14-month-old daughter Nur Asyfa Alisha. ― Borneo Post