Cops: Four men issued fines in Port Dickson for SOP violation

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the two men were issued the compound when they failed to produce the permission letter during a police patrol at the beach at about 4pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SEREMBAN, May 19 ― Two men were compounded RM5,000 each for violating standard operating procedures (SOP) on the movement control order (MCO) by going on inter-state and inter-district travel without permission to Port Dickson here, yesterday.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the two men were issued the compound when they failed to produce the permission letter during a police patrol at the beach at about 4pm.

“One of the compound was issued to a 33 -year -old man, who is from Seremban, at a parking area at Pantai Dataran Kemang, while the other man, a 29 -year -old from Sungai Udang, in Melaka, was issued the compound at Pantai Cahaya Negeri, here,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said two other men, aged 21 and 25, were also compounded RM1,500 each for not wearing a face mask at Pantai Seri Kemang near here. ― Bernama