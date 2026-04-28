KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Selangor’s self-sufficiency rate for pork has fallen sharply to about 10 to 15 per cent following a disease outbreak affecting livestock supply.

State infrastructure and agriculture executive councillor Datuk Izham Hashim said the figure had previously stood at around 60 per cent, according to Berita Harian.

He said the decline was due to the outbreak, but added that recovery is expected in the near term as control and recovery measures are implemented.

To address the shortfall, the state government has allowed controlled imports of live pigs, including about 800 animals per week from Sarawak under strict conditions.

Izham said imported livestock must not stop at any location and are required to be sent directly to the slaughterhouse in Rawang for processing before being distributed to the market.

He added that supplies from Perak are also being brought in, but strict procedures remain in place to prevent disease transmission.

The state is also monitoring supplies of frozen pork and carcass meat to ensure market demand is met, he said.

Izham noted that Malaysia’s beef supply situation is similar, with only about five per cent produced locally while the rest is dependent on imports.