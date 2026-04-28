HORSENS (Denmark), April 28 — Malaysia’s Group B campaign in the Uber Cup Finals 2026 ended on a mixed note for team captain M. Thinaah after guiding the side into the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years.

Thinaah, who is national number one women’s doubles player, said the milestone came with personal regret as she was unable to register a single point in her matches on court in Forum Horsens, so far.

“Actually as team captain, I’m quite sad that I couldn’t contribute even one point. Really disappointing in that part as the captain, what more being the eldest in the group,” she told Bernama.

Yesterday, Thinaah, who partnered with fresh face Ong Xin Yee as scratch pair, lost 9-21, 9-21 to world No. 6 pair Yuki Fukushima-Mayu Matsumoto, in the second match against Japan.

Japan, six-time champion eventually emerged as Group B champions following a 4-1 victory over Malaysia, who finished as runners-up.

Xin Yee-Thinaah also went down in a close encounter 22-20, 19-21, 19-21 to Bengisu Ercetin-Nazlican Inci of Turkiye in Group B opener last Saturday.

Malaysia, however, won the match against Turkiye, 3-2.

In the meantime, Thinaah said she was proud in the collective effort that carried Malaysia through the group stage.

“To be honest, I’m really happy and proud of all my teammates… they really played with full spirit,” she said.

Malaysia sealed their fourth quarter-finals spot in the Uber Cup following 5-0 win over South Africa, on Sunday.

The national badminton squad had previously advanced to the quarter-finals, their best achievement in the prestigious tournament, during 2004, 2008 and 2010 editions.

The Uber Cup Finals 2026, which began April 24, will run until May 3. — Bernama